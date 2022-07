Most of you claim it is Immoral.

But so is, or was

*MTV Base

*Sound city

*Game of thrones

*Spartacus

*Some Hollywood films

*Mr Macaroni, Officer woos, etc. comedy skits.

Then Some of you say it is a Time waster.

But so is

*EPL

*La liga

*Serie A

*WWE

*Porn

*NBA, Etc.

For me, I don’t like Zeeworld and Telemundo because i feel it is too much about Feminine emotions and Dating drama.

SO YOU THAT DISLIKES BBNAIJA, WHAT’S YOUR HONEST REASON?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related