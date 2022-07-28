BBNaija Housemate, Eloswg Wears “Be Obedient And Useful” Dress In The House (Pics)

One of BIg Brother Naija housemates has attracted attention from Nigerians with his inscription on his clothe .

“Be Obedient and Useful”.

The Obidient Family is rooting for him henceforth.
That was strategic

