BBNaija Season 7 Begins July 23. Winner To Get ₦100 Million Prize

Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Naija reality show, has announced that the Season 7 edition of the TV show will begin on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The Head of content and West Africa channels of Multichoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, added that the reality show will premiere with two opening ceremonies on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, 24.

The organisers also announced slight changes in the voting pattern, saying there will be no SMS voting for this season.

According to her, fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

While announcing a grand prize for this year’s winner, Ms Tejumola said: “The winner of the reality TV show will take home N50million cash prize with another N50million worth of prizes from the sponsors”.

The show will air from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.

This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022.



https://dailynigerian.com/bbnaija-sms-voting-canceled/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related