BBNaija Season 7: Full List Of Past Winners & What They Now Do For A Living

As we all know that the BBNAIJA Season 7 has started already. In this video shows all the past winners of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show and what they now do for a living.

The popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija returns with season 7 and its organisers have announced a grand prize of 100 million Naira this 2022

The first season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show aired from March 5 to June 4, 2006. It then went off-air for 11 years until it made a comeback in 2017.

Since it first aired as ‘Big Brother Nigeria’ in 2006, there have been six successful seasons of the show.

Here are the winners of the last six seasons and what they have been up with their stardom

Season 1 (2006) – Katung Aduwak

The first-ever season of Big Brother Naija was held from 5 March to 4 June 2006 and at the time was called Big Brother Nigeria. The show was hosted by Michelle Dede and Olisa Adibua and saw a then 26-year-old Katung Aduwak emerge the winner.

He’s doing well for himself, over the years he got his directorial degree from the Digital Film Academy in New York. He is now a filmmaker, he produced and directed the movies “Unwanted Guest” and “Heaven’s Hell.” He also directed a number of music videos for Chocolate City, Styl Plus, Gabriel Afolayan and starred in EbonyLife TV’s “Desperate Housewives.”

Season 2 (2017) – Michael Efe Ejeba

Over a decade after the first season of Big Brother Nigeria held the show returned entitled Big Brother Naija. It was themed “See Gobe” and premiered in January 2017 and saw 22 contestants vying for the N25 million grand prize.

Ex-housemate Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from season one hosted the show that saw Efe Ejeba emerge the winner.

Following his emergence as winner of the show, he moved from Jos to Lagos in order to kick-start his music career, The rapper released an EP called “Lagos EP.” He also collaborated with superstar rapper Olamide on the song “Warri.”

Season 3 (2018) – Miracle Igbokwe

The show returned for its third run on 28 January 2018 and was themed “Double Wahala”.

Ebuka returned as host once again for the 12 weeks that the show aired. 20 housemates competed for N25 million cash prize. At the end of the season, Miracle Igbokwe from Imo state won the grand prize. He was presented with a brand new Hyundai Tucson SUV, a N25 million cheque, home appliances worth N3 millon and a trip to an exotic location for two to total N45 million with of prizes.

He became the Imo state education ambassador and he acquired his Private Pilot Licence.

Season 4 (2019) – Mercy Eke

The fourth season of Big Brother Naija launched on 30 June 2019 and was dubbed “Pepper Dem.” Unlike previous seasons, the show held in Nigera and aired for 99 days. The viewers watched 26 contestants vye for the N60 million worth prizes. For this season, Bet9ja Coins were introduced as a new house currency.

Mercy Eke emerged the winner of the show and became the first female to win the reality TV show. She carted home a total of N60 million, including N30 million cash, N25 million worth of Innoson Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a trip to Dubai and other prizes.

Season 5 (2020) Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe

Fondly called Laycon, the president of the Icons ― as his die-hard fans are called ― he is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5, also known as Big Brother Naija: Lockdown.

As a son of Ogun State in the South-Western part of Nigeria, Laycon was honoured by his state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as a Youth Ambassador.

He was not just honoured with the appointment, he was also given a sum of N5m and a house. Laycon was the first BBNaija lockdown housemate to be verified on Twitter.

Season 6 (2021) White Money

Hazel Oyeye Onou popularly known as Whitemoney, a 29-year-old entrepreneur emerged winner of the reality show, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition with N90m grand prize.

Whitemoney who is currently basking in the euphoria of the moment has built a name for himself in the field of entrepreneurship.

Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/the-life-and-glamour-of-bbnaija-winners-of-different-seasons/amp/

