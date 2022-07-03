Beauty Pageant Organisers President, King Fajag Bags Icon Of The Year Award (Pics)

Beauty Pageant Organisers President, King Fajag Bags Pageant Icon Of The Year Award

The National President of Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON Mr. Olufunsho Ajagbonna popularly known as King Fajag has been honoured with the prestigious award of Pageant Icon of the Year 2022.

This is in recognition of his contributions to the development of tourism and youths in Nigeria.

He was presented on Friday at his office by Chris Events & Model Company, organisers of Miss Imo Pageant. Mr. Chris Ikoku was in company of the newly crowned Miss Imo Queens.

He was accompanied by his friend and colleague, Kingsley Amako, the Chairman Committee on Business Development and other Related Matters of Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON.

King Fajag who was elected president of the association earlier in the year therefore expressed gratitude to the entire pageant and fashion industry, friends, family, FDN patrons and sponsors.

He said the award is a challenge to do more, assuring that he will give his best in ensuring that the industry makes meaningful contribution in the development of tourism in Nigeria.

Source:

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/07/beauty-pageant-organisers-president.html

