Beer Is Haram To Muslim Northerners – Reno Omokry To Peter Obi

By   On  In Latest, News 

One of the biggest mistakes Peter Obi made is bringing up his SABMIller investment. Not only was it an unnecessary lie (his investment did not grow to $100 million), it shows he doesn’t understand the North. Beer is haram to Muslim Northerners and works against him!
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1543960209579810817

