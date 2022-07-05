One of the biggest mistakes Peter Obi made is bringing up his SABMIller investment. Not only was it an unnecessary lie (his investment did not grow to $100 million), it shows he doesn’t understand the North. Beer is haram to Muslim Northerners and works against him!
Beer Is Haram To Muslim Northerners – Reno Omokry To Peter Obi
