Before And After Photo Of Igwuruta-Chokocho Road Constructed By Rivers State

[quote]The Igwuruta-Chokocho(Federal) road was one of the first major roads we built on assuming office in 2015. Although it’s a very high traffic access into the state, it is a testament to our #builttolast philosophy as it has stood the test of time like most roads we have constructed[/quoye]
