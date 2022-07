A Benue girl identified as Dooyum Vanessa Iyornumbe has been declared missing.

It was gathered that Vanessa was seen leaving her family house in Gboko sometime in April 2022 and has not been seen ever since.

This is coming few weeks after a Benue corper, Terungwa Stephanie, who went missing was found dead in Abuja.

See Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: https://www.idomavoice.com/2022/07/dooyum-vanessa-another-benue-girl-declared-missing.html

