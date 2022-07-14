Betta Edu Provides Free Healthcare For Vulnerable Women In Osun (Pictures)

Osun 2022: APC National women Leader Dr Betta Edu provides free healthcare for vulnerable women in Osun

The APC national Women’s wing led by Dr Betta Edu has been exploring more innovative strategies to massively mobilize women while keeping its social contract of boosting petty businesses as well as taking care of the health and well being of Nigerian women and their children across the country!

The train which started in some states is fast spreading like wild fire across the country as osun in the last three days have witnessed impactful interventions from Medical outreach to financial support for petty traders and farmers as the prepare to vote Governor Oyetola on Saturday for a second term and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu come February 2023

