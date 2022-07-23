Big Brother Naija Season 7 Should Be Postponed Till After 2023 Election (Opinion)

Organizers of BBN has prepared this show to distract the offline/online momentum of the Obi-Datti Movement.

This is the time to test the Zeal of the Obi Followers.

Liberation from this demonic occultic slavery won’t be easy

