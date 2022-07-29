Bikini, Twerking, Romance, Gyrations: Inside BBNaija First Pool Party (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TABe31GQLGo

It was an excitement galore as the housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 7 Level Up edition staged their first pool party in the reality TV show.

Remarkably fun, the pool party saw female housemates looking hot in their bikinis, hanging out with their male counterparts as they danced sensually in the pool.

In what could be described as a show of charm, Level 1 female housemates turned up rocking their shades, and their bikinis that got everyone talking.

The housemates came guns blazing for their Pool Party, serving abundant provocative dance moves, twerking, romantic advances and gyrations.

Bella jumped into the pool, showing off a few strokes, before Sheggz joined her in the show.

Diana pulled up a more chilled kind of vibe while staring at herself in the mirror as she danced in her white high-heel mules far from the Pool.

Chomzy, in her bright peach bikini, was quite the free spirit as she waltzed from Giddyfia to Hermes to other housemates, who made advances to chill with her.

The guys stage a gyration contest led by Adekunle, featuring Giddyfia, Hermes, Dotun, and HoH Eloswag.

See some of the videos from the first Big Brother Naija Season 7 Pool party.

The Level 1 housemates had a cool treat at the pool party, following Eloswag’s emergence as the week’s head of house.

Big Brother had earlier announced that whoever wins head of house would be exempted from possible eviction alongside his camp housemates.

It was no dull moment for Level 1 housemates at the pool party last night as their level 2 counterparts treated themselves to a game of truth or dare, which saw Beauty and Groovy kiss each other.

The housemates spiced up their party with dance, food and drinks till the party was over, while appreciating the Big Brother and raved about their experience at the pool party.

Viewers are anxiously looking forward to the Big Brother House night party on Saturday.

