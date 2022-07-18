Biography And Last Videos Of Late Ada Ameh

Ada Ameh uploaded the video on her Instagram page on Sunday 17th July 2022 around 1pm after meeting with her famines in Warri, Delta State.

See the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BkGr6ph3Zo

Short Biography Of Ada Ameh:

Ada Ameh (15 May 1974 – 17 July 2022) was a Nigerian actress who has spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry and was most notable for her character as Anita in 1996 movie titled “Domitilla” and as Emu Johnson in the award winning Nigerian television series titled The Johnsons.

Ameh, although being a native of Idomain Benue State, was born and raised in Ajegunle in Lagos State, a south western geographical part of Nigeria predominantly occupied by the Yoruba speaking people of Nigeria. Ameh received both primary and secondary school education in Lagos state but would eventually quit school at age 14

Ameh In 1995 officially became part of the Nigerian movie industry Nollywood and received her first movie role in 1996 where she played the character Anita in the movie “Domitila” a movie that eventually became a successful and solid project.

The movie was produced and directed by Zeb Ejiro. Ameh also featured in the Nigerian Tv series titled The Johnsons which also became a successful project that received awards.

Ameh had a daughter whom she gave birth to at age 14. Her daughter died in October 2020.

She died after collapsing in Warri on 17 July 2022 at the age of 48.



WIKIPEDIA

Videos: ADA AMEH’S INSTAGRAM PAGE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related