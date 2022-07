Nigeria’s Joseph Edidiong Umoafia has clinched Bronze in the final of the men’s 67kg weightlifting event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

The 19-year-old lifted 130kg at the Snatch category and 160kg in the clean and jerk category. A combined 290kg saw him clinch Bronze alongside India’s Lalrinnunga Jeremy (Gold: 300kg – Commonwealth Games Record) and Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane (Silver: 293kg).

