Birmingham 2022: Olarinoye Wins Nigeria’s First Gold, Makes History

Nigeria’s Olarinoye Adijat Adenike has clinched Nigeria’s first medal in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022.

It is GOLD.

The Nigerian produced a masterful display in the Snatch category of the women’s 55kg weightlifting event.

Adijat lifted a Commonwealth Games Record of 90kg and later smashed her own record within 10 minutes, lifting 92kg at the second trial.

In the clean and jerk category, she lifted 110kg and later 111kg in the third time of trial.

Adijat finished Gold with a combined 203kg, a Commonwealth Games Record.

India’s Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and England’s Fraer Morrow made up the podium with a combined 202kg (Silver) and 198kg (Bronze) respectively.

