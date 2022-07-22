Bishop Of Orlu Visits Families Of The 14 Massacred Youths In Imo By Ebubeagu (Pics)

BISHOP UKWUOMA AT THE SCENE WHERE EBUBEAGU MASSACRED 14 WEDDING GUESTS IN IMO

The Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine T. Ukwuoma, on Thursday, 21st July, 2022 paid a condolence visit to the Okafor family of Umubochi, Awo-omamma, Oru East LGA in Orlu Zone of Imo State, to commiserate with the family on the unfortunate rampage that was perpetrated by some members of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit of the Imo State Government, which occurred on Sunday 17th July.

The Bishop was accompanied by some his priests of the Catholic Diocese of Orlu and the Spiritan Congregation working in the community. He went round, observed the level of devastation that took place and was later welcomed by the priests working in the different parishes within the Awo-omamma community.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Chidimma Okafor narrated how the carnage and destruction was executed. She said that the carnage happened during the traditional wedding of one of their daughters. As the wedding was about to be concluded, there were sporadic gunshots and guests started running for safety. According to Chidimma, “Some of the guests who came for the traditional wedding were killed. One of the wedding guests shot at ran into the compound bleeding and begging for assistance. He was chased into the compound by the gunmen, who rained more bullets into his chest and he died on the spot. He would have been saved if relations were allowed to protect their guests”.

Speaking during the visit, Bishop Ukwuoma expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family. “On hearing the unfortunate incident, he said, I and the priests of the Catholic Diocese of Orlu decided to come and pay our condolences and identify with you in this moment of grief and hardship”. He urged the family to maintain peace and avoid any form of retaliation and to place everything into the hands of God. He then presented some food stuff, clothing material and cash gifts to the family.

The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Bishop, priests and the entire Catholic Diocese of Orlu. They thanked the Bishop especially for his kind words and benevolence towards the family during this time of distress.

Bishop Ukwuoma also prayed for God’s intervention with healing and peace on the family and for the repose of the victims of the dastardly invasion of the peaceful rural community.

Finally, Bishop Ukwuoma met with some of the kinsmen who expressed their gratitude to the Church for identifying with them in their moment of grief. They decried the wanton destruction of lives and property that is fast becoming notorious in our dear Orlu area. He urged the government to protect the lives of the citizens and to ensure that the letting of blood in Imo State is stopped as jungle justice will take the State to nowhere.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related