The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said six top Boko Haram commanders surrendered in the North East on July 13. The operations were conducted between June 30 and July 14.

Among the surrendered terrorists were a ‘Wali’ (governor) and ‘Kaid’ (a three-star commander). Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Benard Onyeuko made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja. Onyeuko named the repentant senior combatants as Mallam Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali Nakib Polisawa.

He said: “On July 13, six top terrorist commanders surrendered to troops in Gwoza. “It is pertinent to note that since the surrendering of terrorists to troops; the high calibre of commanders surrendered at this time is unprecedented among them a Wali (governor) and Kaid (a three-star commander). “Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between 1 to 14 July, comprising 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children.

“Furthermore, in the theatre, troops neutralized several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists within the period under review at different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gambora Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno State, among others.”

Onyeuko also announced the arrest of terrorists’ collaborators, including their logistics suppliers. “All surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families were profiled and documented while all recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/dhq-boko-haram-governor-three-star-commander-surrender-2/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related