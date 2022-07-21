Bola Tinubu Meets Secretary Of State Of Ohio, USA In Abuja (Photos)

APC Presidential Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the Secretary of State of Ohio, United States of America, and Leader of Delegation, Mr. Frank LaRose, when members of the IRI/NDI Observation Mission to Nigeria visited him on Today in Abuja.

Meeting with a delegation representing the IRI/NDI Pre-Election Assessment Mission (PEAM) led by Mr. Frank LaRose, the Secretary of the State of Ohio, United States of America.



https://www.facebook.com/109428071648286/posts/pfbid0uYiBWYba5CRTzkW4r4kLmHRK9iNUfU222JSnrR55rbjEX6VvDwLyEUjKoacpzFYbl/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related