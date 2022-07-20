Bolt Driver Robs Passenger In Abuja (Photos)

A friend was robbed off by a bolt driver in Abuja.

Her ordeals:

I booked a bolt from Ademola Adetokunbo to Wuse Zone 3 NYSC Office.

On the course of this trip, he got close to the gate of NYSC office, at Zenith Bank.

He stopped, I opened the door to alight from the vehicle

He pushed me off and zooomed off with my $500, ₦10,000 in cash and My File jacket including my NYSC documents.

I looked him up on social media, I messaged him on Instagram and begged him to return my things, he blocked me.

He uses a Honda Accord with plate number: ABJ826DN

His phone numbers:

09159199363 – On Bolt App

WhatsApp Number: 08078875499

Attached are the screenshots of:

1. The Bolt ride History.

2. His Instagram Page

3. His Facebook Page.

For those people asking about how she got his full name, Bolt driver’s full names are always sent alongside the receipt of the ride.

find attached!



https://twitter.com/MushinJidenna/status/1549724626141544451

