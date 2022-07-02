Brazil 2002 Squad Reunite To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of World Cup Triumph (Pics)

Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winning team have reunited two decades on, but where are they now? Iconic striker Ronaldo owns two clubs, Cafu is an ambassador for this year’s tournament in Qatar while one star recently played a Sunday League match in Shropshire!

The stars from Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winning team reunited on Thursday, June 30, 2022 to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of their achievement.

Brazil led by manager Luis Felipe Scolari defeated Germany 2-0, courtesy a Ronaldo brace, on June 30, 2002, to win the country’s fifth FIFA World Cup in Japan/Korea.

Several of the stars from that team, including Ronaldo and Rivaldo were spotted in a photo posted on Twitter celebrating the anniversary of their success.

Ronaldo was the star of the 2002 World Cup, scoring eight goals to lead the South American powerhouse to victory.

His strike partner Rivaldo, played an equally important role while a young Ronaldinho was the revelation of the tournament.

The five times world champions are yet to make it to the final of the World Cup since 2002 and will be hoping to reclaim that glory in Qatar 2022.

Sources: https://sportsbrief.com/football/19342-brazil-2002-squad-reunite-celebrate-twentieth-anniversary-world-cup-triumph/

And

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10972679/Brazils-2002-World-Cup-winning-team-reunited-now.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related