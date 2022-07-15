Bribe-Seeking Policemen Kill 17-Year-Old Boy Set To Leave Nigeria On Sunday (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXjqGfE-Omo

Bribe-Seeking Policemen Kill 17-Yr-Old Boy Set To Leave Nigeria On Sunday, Injure Another (Photos, Video)

A 17-year-old boy, identified simply as Emma, has allegedly been shot dead by a group of bribe-seeking police officers in Benin City, Edo State, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the alleged shooting which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, July 13, also left a friend of the deceased with gunshot injury.

According to a source, the police opened fire on them after Emma, who was billed to leave the country on Sunday, July 17, refused to give them money at a checkpoint.

He was reportedly shot on his stomach and he died on the spot. The bullet also hit his friend who was in the car with him.



