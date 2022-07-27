Broadcaster Re-Arraigned For ‘Sharing’ Chrisland’s Julie Anke’s Video

Uche Igwe, the broadcaster, re-arraigned for ‘sharing’ Chrisland’s Julie Anke’s leaked tape

FLASH: The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has re-arraigned an On-Air Personality, Mr. Uche Igwe (@uchedark), at Yaba Magistrate Court for allegedly sharing the sex tape video of a Chrisland School student on social media.

The Counsel of the Directorate of Public Prosecution in the Ministry, Omolola Saliu said the defendant was re-arraigned on a fresh one-count charge before Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun after an earlier arraignment by the Nigerian Police on a two-count charge of cyberstalking and a breach of peace in May 2022.

She explained that the defendant committed the crime, which is contrary to section 23 (2) of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law 2021, in the Lagos Magisterial District through his social media handle (@uchedark) on or about the 18th of April, 2022.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, however, adjourned the case to 28th of September, 2022.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1552000481542766593?t=A2Qce-lV2ia9r9tYBNk3UQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related