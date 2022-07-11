Some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, stormed Daura, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari, in what reports say may be in connection with the choice of a former Borno State Governor, Ibrahim Kashim Shettima, as the party’s Vice Prudential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Some of the governors currently in a close door meeting with Buhari are, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, Hope Uzodima of Imo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna and Simon Lanlong of Plateau.

The APC Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, had on Sunday, in Daura, named Shettima as his running mate for the polls, a decision that had tended to generate controversy as cross sections of Nigerians question the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

https://thewillnigeria.com/news/buhari-apc-governors-meet-in-daura/

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related