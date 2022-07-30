Buhari Approves For Nigeria’s First Deep Seaport In Lekki As A Customs Port

Buhari gives approval for Nigeria’s first deep seaport to be designated a Customs Port which would authorise commercial vessels to berth at the 2.7million TEU Lekki Port after launching this year ,to increase Nigeria’s revenue and reduce the delay at the other ports in Lagos .

There are Three Terminals :

1. Container Terminal :to handle 2.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) a year.

2. DryBulk Terminal: Has a 300m-long quay that can accommodate one berth to handle a Panamax size vessel, with a 75,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) of cargo.

The dry bulk terminal has a four million metric tonne capacity, to handle different products such as grains, raw sugar, and fertilisers.

3. Liquid Bulk Terminal: that can serve vessels up to 45,000DWT in the initial phase of operation.

