Buhari Approves Funds For Super Falcons After Protest Over Unpaid Bonus

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved intervention funds for the Super Falcons following their protest on Wednesday over unpaid bonus.

On wednesday morning, the Super Falcons boycotted training again prompting the NFF to act swiftly in order to prevent another strike before the match against Zambia on Friday.

“The players have refused to leave their hotel in Casablanca over unpaid bonuses,” a top NFF official told BBC Sport Africa.

There is also an issue over the unpaid first five days of camp, which the players expected in their bank accounts but has not arrived.”

NFF president Amaju Pinnick told BBC Sport Africa on Wednesday that his organisation is “dealing with the issue” – but funds need to come from the country’s Sports Ministry before any payment can be made.

Responding to the player’s agitation, Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed to newsmen that President Buhari has given approval for the intervention fund requested by the Sports Ministry for the payment of Super Falcons’ allowances.

“The money issues are being sorted. Mr President has given approval for the intervention fund requested by the Ministry for the Super Falcons. The Ministry of Finance is working on processing and releasing the funds.

“I don’t know the exact figure but the budget covers the bonuses and allowances of the team for the 2022 WAFCON,” Ibitoye said.

“The processes for receiving funds from the government take time and the team now understands this. Both the ministry and NFF are working to ensure things move at a faster pace”

History of bonus rows.

This is not the first time the Super Falcons will be involved in a bonus row at a major tournament, the most recent before now coming at the 2019 Women’s World Cup held in France.

The Super Falcons after crashing out in the second round to Germany refused to leave their hotel in France in protest against the non-payment of bonuses by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The bone of contention included unpaid allowances for matches played three years before the World Cup in France as well as five-day camp bonuses for the World Cup itself.

The first came in South Africa in 2004 after the West Africans won the title, with another in 2016 in Abuja after claiming their eighth continental crown in Cameroon.

Beaten by hosts Morocco in a dramatic semi-final on Monday, the Super Falcons – champions last time out – are understood to be concerned they will not be paid after the tournament.



https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-approves-funds-for-falcons-allowances-after-protest

