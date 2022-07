President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the substantive CJN.

This is contained in a letter from the president read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary.

Buhari said his letter was pursuant to Section One (1) of the Constitution of Nigeria.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/07/26/breaking-buhari-asks-senate-to-confirm-ariwoola-as-cjn

