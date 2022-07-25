Buhari, Atiku, Obi Congratulate Amusan, Brume

I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating Tobi Amusan and her stellar performance, at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Her new World Record and Gold Medal have brought excitement and joy and hope to all of us, and made our national anthem resonate on a global stage.

I also commend and celebrate Ese Brume for her long jump Silver Medal. #TeamNigeria have represented us with honour & pride; displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship, and proving that with hard work & determination, success is achievable. #WorldAthleticsChampionships



All hail Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the record-breaking women’s 100m hurdles champion. I am particularly proud of this feat, and it underscores my plan to refocus investments in sports, and creative sectors, amongst others. #WorldAthleticsChamps -AA



I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record. Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.

I give my utmost support and sincere success wishes to our gallant contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth games.

Sports remains a very veritable avenue to harness the talents of our youths, create jobs and above all, contribute immensely to much-needed peace and unity in our dear country Nigeria



