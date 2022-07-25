Buhari Has Done Everything To Win Terror War – Garba Shehu

The Presidency, on Sunday, reacted to recent terrorist activities being publicised through the social media, maintaining that the war against terrorism requires public participation for success.

Terrorists who attacked the Kaduna-bound train in March posted videos of their kidnapped victims being tortured over the weekend on social media.

They also threatened to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

However, reacting to recent activities of terrorists, the Presidency, in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Buhari, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has done everything to fight the war and is only waiting for the Armed Forces to deliver victory to Nigerians.

While it tasked the general public to help security forces with needed support, the Presidency also charged the mainstream media to help the administration to curb the abusive exploitation of the social media by terrorists.

“The Presidency, in the meantime, wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.

“Terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over world.

“The country’s security and defense forces are not clueless or helpless. They have their plans and ways of doing things which they will not display in the media.

“The dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold: punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but what about the hostages? They have committed no offense. All they did was to board a train.

“It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them. Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors- the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens of terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes,” the statement reads.



https://thenationonlineng.net/buhari-has-done-everything-to-win-terror-war-presidency/

