Buhari Heads To Senegal Amidst Multiple Terror Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari will be departing Abuja for Senegal on Wednesday to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal.

The President’s Trip is coming amidst attacks on Kuje Prisons in Abuja and on his advanced team on Tuesday.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that two people were injured after bandits ambushed the President’s Advanced Team Convoy in Dutsinma, Katsina state. Also, Kuje Prisons was attacked later that day leading to the release of Inmates comprising of hundreds of Terrorists.

Announcing the trip via a statement sent to this newspaper on Wednesday, the presidency disclosed that the meeting is basically to map out economic recovery strategy for countries affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the War in Ukraine.

“An institution of the World Bank Group, IDA is deepening its support to drive a resilient recovery for countries hit by the global crises of climate and COVID -19, growing levels of insecurity and more recently, by the impact of the war in Ukraine through its historic $93 billion 20th replenishment cycle (IDA20) which goes into effect between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2025.”

“At the High Level event slated for Thursday, July 7 and hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, President Buhari is expected to join other African leaders in an open Dialogue on Development Challenges and priorities as well as transformational initiatives that will lead to an outcome document, the Dakar Declaration.”

“​This commitment is expected to chart the way forward for the transformation of the economies of these nations in partnership with the World Bank/IDA.”

“Topics slated for discussion include: Financing for Recovery and Economic Transformation in Africa; Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security; Human Capital; Digital and Technological Innovation; and Energy Transition and Climate Change.”

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.”

“Others on the entourage are: the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Director- General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan.

“President Buhari is expected back in the country at the end of the Summit on Thursday, July 7.”

