Buhari Reshuffles Cabinet, Swears In Seven New Ministers (Names)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned portfolios to seven newly appointed ministers, charging them to serve the nation diligently, maintain unalloyed loyalty to the country and office of the President.

The newly appointed ministers and their portfolios are:

1 Ikechukwu Ikoh, Minister of State, Science and Technology;

2 Umana Umana, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs;

3 Udi Odum , Minister of State, Environment;

4 Ademola Adegoroye, Minister of State, Transport;

5 Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Minister of State, Works and Housing;

6 Goodluck Opiah, Minister of State, Education;

7 Nkama Ekumankama, Minister of State, Health.

The President also announced the reassignment of portfolios in his cabinet, saying the new redeployment is aimed at reinvigorating certain sectors where the government desires to accomplish improved results.

The following ministers were re-assigned:

– Senator Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science and Technology (formerly Minister of State, Health);

– Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Minister of Transportation (formerly Minister of State, Works and Housing);

– Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State, Niger Delta (formerly Minister of State, Environment) and

– Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development (formerly Minister of State, Transportation).

President Buhari urged the newest members of his cabinet to consult and collaborate with older cabinet colleagues and focus on driving key programmes already initiated by this administration.



https://twitter.com/NigeriaGov/status/1544633912487550976?t=5jo3e25rOzEvnIYQsRBtiQ&s=19

