Buhari Shocked About The Kuje Prisons Attack. Disappointed With Intelligence System

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday expressed disappointment with the intelligence aystem at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

President Buhari, who spent about 30 minutes when he visited the facility attacked by terrorists on Tuesday night, angrily said, “I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?”

Soon after he arrived, he was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore and the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, showing him the bombed-out section used to access first, and the records office which was set on fire, adding that the invaders thereafter launched an attack on all cells in which Boko Haram terrorists were held.

The President was apprised that, at the end of it, none of the 63 terrorists are accounted for, but it was emphasized that records are not lost because they have been backed up.

President Buhari, who, like most Nigerians was shocked by both the scale and audacity of the attack queried: “How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack? How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?” Question after question.

The President was also informed that the security forces have recaptured 350 of the escapees while about 450 others are still unaccounted for, and that rapid work is under way to recapture the rest.

The President, accompanied by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, said at the end of the visit that he is expecting “a comprehensive report” on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has reacted to mounting criticism of the trip to Dakar, Senegal by the President, and to stress that Governments don’t stop working because nations face terrorist threats.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity stated, “To cancel the trip to Senegal would mean that the terrorists are successful in calling the shots, something that no responsible government in the world will allow.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/kuje-prisons-attack-im-disappointed-with-intelligence-system-buhari/

Saddened by the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje. I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident.

https://twitter.com/MBuhari/status/1544734631974559746?t=evfoaCtho5k9Hvx5F6yFXA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related