Buhari Was Overrated, Had Serious Incompetencies Not Noticed – Chikwe Udensi

A chieftain of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA Sir Chikwe Udensi [/b]has taken a swipe at the President, Muhammadu Buhari saying despite contesting to lead Nigeria several times, he was still not prepared.

[b]According to Udensi a security expert, Buhari has overrated and had incompetencies which attention was not paid to.

He spoke on Wednesday on Love FM programme, Open Parliament monitored by ABN TV in Umuahia, saying, the President’s performance is disappointing in the last seven years.

He was reacting to Buhari’s outcry where he said he can’t wait to leave office in 2023 because it has been tough.

The President spoke when he hosted some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, legislators and chieftains at his Daura home in Katsina.

Noting that he has less than a year left in office, the Nigerian leader assured that he would do his best in the remaining months.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough”, he said.

Udensi said Buhari has about ten months to go, saying it is a long period of time in the life of a nation, urging the president to toll the path of honour and resign of he’s tired of leading.

“We probably overrated Buhari, we probably did not understand that there were serious incompetencies on his part, I am saying this with all sense of responsibility.

“As a patriot, we were told we have to respect our leaders, but when leaders are incompetent, we should not hide under any clause to protect them. The president has shown he was not prepared for the job”, he said.

Udensi said Buhari had in the past, especially in 2009 supported ASUU strike which lasted for six months.

He also condemned what he called the incompetence of the Minister of Education, Prof. Adamu Adamu who has been an advocate of effective educational system and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, following their failure to ensure that the ongoing strike is called off.

He called on Nigerians to pay attention to antecedents of contestants to various elective positions before making a choice in 2023, saying Buhari government has not met the expectations of many Nigerians.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/buhari-overrated-serious-incompetencies-noticed-udensi/

