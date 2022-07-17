Buhari Wishes Osinbajo Speedy Recovery, Commends Him For Using A Local Hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo speedy and full recovery, after the latter went through a surgical procedure on Saturday to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, expressed glory to God for a successful surgery, and prayed for “speedy and full recovery.”

He commended the medical team at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, for “their competence, and a job well done.”

Buhari assured the Vice-President of the prayers of Nigerians, and that of his family.

In a statement issued by the Vice President’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, the team of doctors were, “He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days,” the statement signed by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja said.

Osinbajo is expected to be discharged from hospital in a few days.

