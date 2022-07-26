Buhari Writes Senate, Requests For Confirmation Of 19 RECs, Other Appointments

Buhari Writes Senate, Requests For Confirmation Of 19 RECs

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent to the Senate a list of 19 nominees for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This follows the expiration of the tenures of some RECs who were appointed in 2017. Some are ineligible for re-appointment having served two terms whilst others have done a single term. Appointment is at the discretion of the President, subject to Senate confirmation.

Five of the REC nominees are for renewal of appointments for the second and final time:

1. Ibrahim Abdullahi, mni – Adamawa State)

2. Obo Effanga (Cross River State)

3. Prof. Umar Ibrahim (Taraba State)

4. Prof. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun State)

5. Prof. Samuel E. Egwu (Kogi State)

14 fresh REC nominees:

1. Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo State)

2. Prof. Mohammed Lawal Bashar (Sokoto State)

3. Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo State)

4. Amb. Zango Abdulsamadu Abdu, mni (Katsina State)

5. Dr. Agundu Oliver Tarsuur (Benue State)

6. Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna State)

7. Agu Slyvia Uchenna (Enugu State)

8. Dr. Nura Ali (Kano State)

9. Ahmed Yushehu Garki (FCT)

10. Barr. Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi State)

11. Prof. Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra State)

12. Mohammed B. Nura (Yobe State)

13. Gabriel Oristelebi (Delta State)

14. Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi State)

Similarly, President Buhari forwarded the names of four nominees to the Senate for confirmation of appointment as non-executive directors of the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

1. Prof. Mike Obandan (South- South)

2. Prof. Justitia Odinaka Nnabuko (South East)

3. Prof. Umar Jalingo (North East)

4. Prof. Adeola Adetunji (South West)

The Nigerian Senate confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Bello as Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The nomination of Mohammed Bello was CONFIRMED as Chairman Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The vacancy was made possible following the resignation of Elias Nwalem Mbam in order to participate in the Ebonyi State gubernatorial race.

