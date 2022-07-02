Burna Boy Celebrates His 31st Birthday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipzktSK4WDs

Burna Boy is 31 today



Gather here and show some love for the African Giant for the countless times he has made us proud of African music.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party“, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E. In 2017.

In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. His third studio album Outside marked his major-label debut.

In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist. His fourth studio album African Giant was released in July 2019; it won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

He was awarded the African Artiste of the year at the 2020 VGMA’s. In 2020, his album Twice as Tall was nominated for the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making him the first Nigerian with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys. In 2021, he won the award for Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards making him one of the greatest artists around with the likes of Wizkid and Davido. All of this been listed, are they not worth celebrating the African Giant

We all at Nairaland wish Burna HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

