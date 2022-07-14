Burna Boy Left Black Sherif’s Hand Hanging

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY65K2amocU

The Nigerian African Giant, Burna Boy, left Black Sherif’s hand literally hanging in the air when he wanted to shake his hands, shortly after he (Burna) exchanged pleasantries with Popcaan who was standing just close to Sherif.

In a video that has been making waves on a cross-section of the internet, Burna Boy, who is in Jamaica, was interacting with fans when Jamaican star, Popcaan and the Ghanaian musician stepped out of a room to meet him.

He quickly greeted the Jaimacan star by shaking his hands but refused to acknowledge the Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker when he stop sipping his drink and gave him his hands.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related