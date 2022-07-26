The Nigerian Army has confirmed three soldiers were killed during an attack on Troops of 7 Guards Battalion on Sunday by suspected terrorists along Kubwa-Bwari Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

While there were conflicting reports about casualties in the attack, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, said three soldiers died in the encounter.

He debunked reports that soldiers were missing in action as at the time of this report.

He also did not disclose the identities of the slain soldiers but LEADERSHIP gathered that a Captain and two soldiers died in the attack.

He said, “No soldier was abducted, we only had casualties and they were evacuated.”

Intelligence reports had confirmed that the terrorists had laid siege on the Federal Capital Territory with intent to attack the Law School in Bwari Area Council of FCT and other government facilities.

Military sources told LEADERSHIP that the attack was a confirmation of terrorists siege on the nation’s capital city but authorities said they were on the trail of the assailants.

Captain Abakpa said on Monday, troops of 7 Guards Battalion on routine patrol along Kubwa – Bwari Road were ambushed by the suspected terrorists.

He added that three soldiers were injured during the attack and have been evacuated to hospital for medical attention.

He added, “The ambush attack happening within the general area of Bwari shows that the terrorists are actually within the location and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the Law School in Bwari as earlier reported.”

The attack comes barely hours after ragtag terrorists in a video threatened to kidnap President Muhamamadu Buhari and the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai.



https://leadership.ng/bwari-attack-military-confirms-3-casualties-denies-abduction-of-soldiers/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related