CAN Disowns Ondo Pastor Arrest For Alleged Abduction

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Tuesday disowned one Josiah Asumosa, an Assistant pastor with the whole Bible Believers Church located in Ondo State in whose premises 77 kids were rescued recently.

The CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, said the pastor and his church are not members of the Association at all levels.

A statement by the CAN President Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji on Tuesday, said no true pastor would claim to know the date of rapture because the Bible has stated it clearly that it is only God who knows the date.

The statement read,”Though, the Pastor in question and his church, the whole Bible Believers Church, in Ondo are not members of the Christian Association of Nigeria at all levels and so, He is not known to us, but the fact that the Church necessitates that we state our position on his practice.

“We are therefore calling on the Police to thoroughly investigate him and his activities with a view to prosecuting him and his cohorts if there had been any infringement on the law of Nigeria and the Rights of the members in his custody.

“CAN, therefore commends the Police for their prompt actions which included rescuing over 70 victims from the church premises.They should further be subjected to medical check ups since nobody knows what they were going through where they were camped. We hereby urge all denominations to keep an eye on pastor’s under them towards ensuring wholesome biblical conduct. Members of the churches all over the nation are enjoined bro cross-check every teaching from the Bible before believing it.

https://punchng.com/can-disowns-ondo-pastor-arrested-for-alleged-abduction/

