Can I Sue My Employer For This?

Good day ladies and gentlemen

I was employed as a security guard at a leather factory through a private security company 4months ago but this company never pays me as they said the factory owner did not pay them . But recently I learnt that the factory owner had been paying them.

I went to the office on Friday to confront them about the issue n also told them I will resign. They asked me to wait till today Monday so they’ll forward my issue to their head office to get sorted out.

So I went to the office today, they told me I’ll only get one month salary today till when they finally sorted it out then they’ll pay me the remaining 3months at the same time.

I said, okay no problem. but the thing that pains me so much is that these heartless entities deducted 6k out of 10k salary n left me took home only 4k. They deducted Five thousand naira for uniform which were never given to us n one thousand naira for audio application form fee respectively.

I returned home dejected, despair n feeling defeated with so many things running on my head. It’s really paining me right now feeling like to go n burn their office n kill them all or arrange to kidnap them.

Another thing that I discovered is that the factory owner pay my company 20k but they’ll pay me 10k. but one thing that always motivated me is that the factory owner usually buys me food n drinks, sometimes even tips me 500 naira. So I feel like I was just saving my salary I’ll cash out later whenever they paid me but it end up in tears, anger n gnashing of teeth.

Ladies and gentlemen I want your candid advice on how to go about this issue please. Should I go ahead and sue them to pay me my remaining salary or ask the factory owner to avoid the company n pays me directly since he

likes me?

