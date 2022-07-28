Can One Do Customer’s Service Job Remotely From Nigeria?

Greetings to you all, Please I’ll like to know if customer service job can be done remotely for firms in other countries from Nigeria.

Looking at situation of things in the country, it is evident that one needs a side hustle to meet up with needs.

A friend recently to me about this remote job stuff and I’m picking interest in it. I’m not into tech, but rather have been in customer service for years.

All the remote jobs I’m seeing online are requesting the applicants to be residents of the country.

That keeps me wondering if one can do this from Nigeria.

Please your advice, suggestions and experience are highly needed here to guide me.

Gracias..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related