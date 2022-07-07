Can You Eat This? A Nairalander Hunted And Fried Flying Termites (Photos)

I miss eating this flying termites, gone are those days in the late 90s, we are all hunters in the area (Trenches) when it come to this flying termites called Esunsun or Iba as called by we Yorubas, Igbos call it Aku, this termites is said to be very nutritious, so rich in protein.

My childhood experience is incomplete without talking about hunting of Esunsun, snails and fruits, so funny unforgettable experience.

This insect comes out at night following light, sometimes in the early morning when it’s still dark.

Esunsun are actually termites that fly, very proteinous and nutritious. Known as Macrotermes bellicosus scientifically.

I won’t say much about the peptides and all other biochemical and microbiological information about this insect.

