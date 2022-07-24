Canada Denies Yemi Alade Visa Over Fears ‘She Won’t Leave The Country’

According to reports released by Le Devoir, a French newspaper published and distributed in Canada, the singer won’t be performing at a Festival’s final closing ceremony slated for Sunday.

Popular Nigeria-born musician, Yemi Alade, and her music band have been denied Canadian visa over fears that she and her crew may not leave the country after their performance.

According to reports released by Le Devoir, a French newspaper published and distributed in Canada, the singer won’t be performing at a Festival’s final closing ceremony slated for Sunday.

The 33-year-old Afropop star is said to be one of the headliners of the Festival international Nuits d’Afrique.

Commenting on the development, Suzanne Rousseau, the festival co-founder, said the visa denial was due to financial reasons, and for fears that the group wouldn’t leave Canada.

“Finally, we got an answer saying the musicians were refused, saying they have to guarantee that they have enough financial means that will make them go back to their country,” she said.

With Yemi’s absence, Suzanne has stated that the singer would have to be replaced at the festival by Sampa The Great, a Zambian-born Australia-based singer.

