Candlelight And Burial Held For Cairo-Based Man Burnt To Death By His Wife (Video)

Friends mourn as man burnt to death by his wife is laid to rest.

Bolu AKA teebam, a cairo based businessman who was set avlaze by his wife Ifeoluwa Bamidele has been buried.

He was buried on wednesday july 20 in Osogbo Osun State.

Meanwhile the osun state police command has declared Ifeoluwa Bamidele WANTED for the alleged murder of her husband Bolu Bamidele. The oolice disclosed this in an annoucement made available by Yemisi Opalola the command spokeperson.

Ifeoluwa committed the act on sunday july 17th at 11:30pm at Kola, Obokun LGA.

According to Opalola, Ifeoluwa who also goes by the name Akanji Ifeoluwa Haddasah alleged that her husband Cairo based Bolu has impregnated another woman and in anger set in on fire.

She added that he was initially rushed to Osogbo central hospital but later referred to University College Hospital for specialised treatment.

Opalola hinted that the command in an effort to arrest the fleeing wife has launched a manhunt for her. The police spokeperson also denied that the wife Ifeoluwa has commited suicide.

