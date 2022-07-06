Career Switch: I Need Your Advice

I’m currently working in fast moving consumer good (FMCG) company, but had an offer with a loan company.

Is it encouraging working in a loan company? Is there a career growth there?

Apologies I don’t know the right section to post this. Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related