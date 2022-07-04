Catch Of A Lifetime: 15-Year-Old Boy Hooks A Rare Giant Albino Catfish In US (Photos)

Experts are not sure if it has albinism or leucism

Edwards Tarumianz reeled in a giant fish on the morning of June 28, but he and the rest of the crew were more impressed by the catfish’s stunning hue rather than its monstrous size, as first reported on by Field and Stream.

The blue catfish was completely white with bright pink and purples coloring around its fins and face, which could be a result of either albinism or leucism.

Albinism is a condition where pigment is absent in the skin and hair and is found among a number of animals, including humans.

Leucism, which is also a genetic condition, reduces pigmentation, leaving the animal pale or with patches of reduced coloring.

Captain Richard Simms, who was the guide of the charter that day, posted images of Tarumianz and his catch on Facebook, along with a statement: ‘You may catfish for the rest of your life and never catch, or even see, another fish like that.

‘I’ve been catfishing seriously for 30 years—guiding for 17 of those—and that’s the first albino to ever come in my boat.’

However, biologists from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told Field and Stream that they are unable to determine which genetic condition Tarumianz’s fish has.

Pure albino animals will have pink eyes, nails, skin and scales.

The pink coloration comes from blood vessels showing through the skin.

Animals with leucism may have mostly typical but lighter coloration patterns.

‘Regardless, we all agree that it is a great and rare catch,’ a TWRA spokesperson told Field and Stream.

Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10973383/Catch-lifetime-15-year-old-boy-hooks-rare-white-catfish-fishing-Tennessee.html

