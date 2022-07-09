Catholic Bishop Of Zaria, Most Rev. George Jonathan Dodo Is Dead

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Zaria, Most Rev. Dr. George Jonathan Dodo is dead.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Dodo, Who Was the pioneer Bishop of the Diocese passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, after a brief illness.

Zaria Diocese announced the passing to Glory of the Bishop, As Sighted By NaijaCover, in a statement issued by Diocesan Vice Chancellor of Zaria, Rev. Fr. Abraham Bisan Make.

“With gratitude to God, I have been directed to announce the passing unto glory of our Bishop, Most Rev. George Jonathan Dodo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Zaria,” the statement read.

“This Sad event took place in the early hours of Friday, 8th July, 2022, after a brief illness.

“While we enjoin all to pray for his peaceful repose, information regarding his burial will be announced as soon as possible.”

Bishop Dodo was born in Zuturung Mago, on April 17, 1956 and ordained a priest on June 18 1983.

He was appointed Bishop of Zaria, December 5, 2000 and was installed Bishop of Zaria March 3, 2001.

See Reaction As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: ZARIA CATHOLIC CHURCH

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related