Celebration As Nigerian Couple Welcomes Twins After 11 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

A Nigerian Man, Kelvin Ejaife Anihwehwe And His Wife, Barrister Ogujor Tejiri, have welcomed a set of twins, boy and girl, after 11 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

Friends And Family Members took to Facebook to share the good news and celebrate the Couple.

“Hmmmm. Words fail me if I don’t appreciate this our God for the life of this couple in particular. 11 years ago i was the chief bride maid for this couple after so many years of waiting God rained his blessings over them with a set of twin a girl and boys. please friends help me salute this our God ooo. Big Congratulations to Mr and Barrister Mrs Kelivn Ejaife Kelvin Anihwehwe I celebrate you guys specially because it can only get better and a happiness is a choice.” Avwerosuo Eyeboka Obaroefe wrote on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

