https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtKWWRvj7R8

Portable was allegedly accused for fighting some people during his show in Ogun state which led to destruction of alot of chairs.

Sadly the place of event made alot of losses because of this…

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cfvb9xcA6Be/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

