Chief Operating Officer, Grand Cubana Hotel Celebrates Birthday With Cute Photos

Felicitations As Chief Operating Officer, Grand Cubana Efe Ejere Celebrates Birthday, To Host Friends Tonight

The Chief Operating Officer of Grand Cubana Hotels Ltd, Sir Efe Ejere has marked another glorious year of his life with words of solicitations and prayers for God’s abiding presence.

The celebrity hospitality expert, an associate of socialite, Obi Cubana had taken to the social media to celebrate his birthday praying for God’s abiding presence upon his life.

He posted, ” _If God be for me,who can be against me?_

_” _May the Lord bless and keep me, and may His face continue to shine upon [me_ ].

_”I pray and wish myself endless happiness in good health and peace of mind._

” _Happy birthday to me_ .”

In celebration of his special day, the father of two had also indicated interest to play host to some of his friends and associates at Grand Cubana Hotel located at the Jabi area of Abuja on Sunday, July 3, at 6:00pm.

His birthday has however attracted loads of felicitations from friends who have identified with him through goodwill messages.

One of such is Abuja-based comedian, Washington who has described Sir Ejere as an embodiment of kindness and good heart.

He prayed God to continually grant him good health and continuous success.

The award winning hospitality administrator and his beautiful wife, Aniekeme Omoaefe had earlier in the year dedicated their second daughter, Oghenekome O. Ejere Mildred amidst cheers in a well attended ceremony.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/07/felicitations-as-chief-operating.html?m=1

