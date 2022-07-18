Chris Brown Congratulates Davido & His Uncle On Their Victory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRU_9Ul9mis

Afrobeat ambassador, Chris Brown has specially congratulated his bestie, Davido and his uncle, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on their victory.

Recall that Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of Osun Gubernatorial election yesterday. For 24 hours straight, Davido and his family have been celebrating the win online and offline.

Friends of the family – Zlatan, Kizz Daniel, Banky W have took to Social media to congratulate Davido and his uncle.

American singer, Chris Brown also took to his Instagram story to post Ademola’s picture and to congratulate him. Davido reacted to Chris Brown’s congratulatory message by reposting it on his own IG story with the caption, ‘Love You Brother!‘.

