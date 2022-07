Buhari, the President, is a Muslim. Lawan, the Senate President, is a Muslim. Ariwola, the Chief Justice, is a Muslim. The 3 arms of government all headed by Muslims. Yet, Tinubu wants you to vote in a Muslim-Muslim ticket?

Christianity is endangered under the APC!

wrote The socio-political activist on his Twitter page.

